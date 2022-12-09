Insmed a buy at Mizuho on potential $1B sales opportunity for rare lung disease drug

Dec. 09, 2022 12:22 PM ETInsmed Incorporated (INSM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

  • Mizuho has initiated Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) with a buy rating, saying that Arikayce, its antibiotic for Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, could be a more than $1B opportunity.
  • The firm has a $28 price target (~50% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Graig Suvannavejh said that Arikayce could see a major sales boost due to potential additional indications and approvals in other countries.
  • He projects $301M in sales of the inhaled antibiotic in 2023.
  • Suvannavejh also sees promise in the company's pipeline. "Brensocatib is being positioned by INSM for greater success, as it features a novel [mechanism of action] (DPP1 inhibition), is a small molecule, and addresses multiple lung diseases with larger patient populations."
  • He also highlighted TPIP, a next-generation inhaled trepostinil several pulmonary hypertension conditions, and a potential improvement over Tyvaso.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Insmed (INSM) as a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.