Insmed a buy at Mizuho on potential $1B sales opportunity for rare lung disease drug
Dec. 09, 2022 12:22 PM ETInsmed Incorporated (INSM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mizuho has initiated Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) with a buy rating, saying that Arikayce, its antibiotic for Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, could be a more than $1B opportunity.
- The firm has a $28 price target (~50% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Graig Suvannavejh said that Arikayce could see a major sales boost due to potential additional indications and approvals in other countries.
- He projects $301M in sales of the inhaled antibiotic in 2023.
- Suvannavejh also sees promise in the company's pipeline. "Brensocatib is being positioned by INSM for greater success, as it features a novel [mechanism of action] (DPP1 inhibition), is a small molecule, and addresses multiple lung diseases with larger patient populations."
- He also highlighted TPIP, a next-generation inhaled trepostinil several pulmonary hypertension conditions, and a potential improvement over Tyvaso.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Insmed (INSM) as a hold.
