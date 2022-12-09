Welltower gains after analyst defends after Hindenburg short report
Dec. 09, 2022 12:23 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) rose 1.3% after a Raymond James analyst defended the healthcare REIT and said the recent pullback is a buy opportunity following a Hindenburg Research short report on Wednesday.
- "The report shows a clear misunderstanding of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and seniors housing – they are not interchangeable, as part of the report implies – and also REIT valuation and capital allocation principles," Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes, who has an outperform rating on Welltow, wrote in a note on Friday.
- Welltower (WELL) share fell 4.7% on Wednesday after Hindenburg released the short report, which focused on a tenant of Welltower called ProMedica and issues with that company.
- The short report comes after Welltower (WELL) last month said it would move 147 Promedica Senior Care skilled nursing assets into a joint venture that will be 15% owned by Integra Health and its partners with the rest (85%) to be retained by Welltower.
- "We have no concerns whatsoever regarding management’s underwriting or capital allocation abilities and have full confidence management is acting in WELL shareholder’s best interests," Hughes added in the note.
- Hughes also raised his price target on Welltower (WELL) to $72 from $70.
- Also see SA contributor Dane Bowler's piece entitled "Welltower: Bear Attack And Valuation."
Comments