Welltower gains after analyst defends after Hindenburg short report

Dec. 09, 2022 12:23 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) rose 1.3% after a Raymond James analyst defended the healthcare REIT and said the recent pullback is a buy opportunity following a Hindenburg Research short report on Wednesday.
  • "The report shows a clear misunderstanding of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and seniors housing – they are not interchangeable, as part of the report implies – and also REIT valuation and capital allocation principles," Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes, who has an outperform rating on Welltow, wrote in a note on Friday.
  • Welltower (WELL) share fell 4.7% on Wednesday after Hindenburg released the short report, which focused on a tenant of Welltower called ProMedica and issues with that company.
  • The short report comes after Welltower (WELL) last month said it would move 147 Promedica Senior Care skilled nursing assets into a joint venture that will be 15% owned by Integra Health and its partners with the rest (85%) to be retained by Welltower.
  • "We have no concerns whatsoever regarding management’s underwriting or capital allocation abilities and have full confidence management is acting in WELL shareholder’s best interests," Hughes added in the note.
  • Hughes also raised his price target on Welltower (WELL) to $72 from $70.
