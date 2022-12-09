CDC expands use of Omicron boosters for youngest children

Dec. 09, 2022

  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) as boosters in children down to six months of age.
  • Accordingly, Moderna (MRNA) vaccine will be available in the U.S. for children aged six months – five years, and Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine will be indicated for children aged six months – four years.
  • According to the latest data from CDC, more than 13% of Americans aged five years and above have received reformulated vaccines adjusted for Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants of COVID-19.
  • “Updated COVID-19 vaccines are formulated to protect against some of the more recently circulating viruses,” CDC said, announcing the decision. “Most importantly, COVID-19 vaccines are critical to providing ongoing protection as immunity wanes and the virus continues to mutate.”
  • The decision comes a day after the FDA amended the emergency use authorizations ((EUAs)) of the two vaccines to include the youngest children.

