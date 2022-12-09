SPAC Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) said it's signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge with a "leading" medical device maker through a deal that estimates the enterprise value of the target company at around $480M.

ALTU said that the deal calls for the combined company to receive at least $30M in net cash at the closing. The SPAC expects to execute a definitive merger agreement in Q1 2023. ALTU first announced it was in negotiations with a medical device maker over a possible merger in October.

The medical device manufacturer has a product that is approved for sale in over 30 countries, with plans to expand both in the US and globally, ALTU said.

ALTU went public in December 2020, raising $300M through an initial public offering.

In August 2021, ALTU was reported to be in talks to acquire car-sharing platform Getaround (GETR), which ended up going public through a merger with SPAC Interprivate II Acquisition Corp. (IPVA) on Friday.