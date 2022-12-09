Turquoise Hill ticks higher after shareholders approve Rio Tinto deal

Dec. 09, 2022 1:05 PM ETTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ:CA), TRQ, RIOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

La Cour Rio Tinto sign at their office in Montreal, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) ticked up 0.6% after holders approved its sale to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO).
  • The company reports that at the special meeting the arrangement was approved by approximately 86.6% of all votes cast as well as by approximately 60.5% of the shares voted by minority shareholders, according to a statement. The company expects that, subject to obtaining final approval of the Court, the arrangement will be completed on or shortly following next Friday.
  • The holder approval comes after Turquoise Hill (TRQ) and Rio Tinto (RIO) had battled with two dissident holders, Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital, over terms of the deal.
  • Turquoise Hill (TRQ) postponed a meeting last month on the sale as it dealt with concerns about an original agreement made with the dissident holders and at the request of Canadian regulators.
  • In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.