Turquoise Hill ticks higher after shareholders approve Rio Tinto deal
Dec. 09, 2022 1:05 PM ETTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ:CA), TRQ, RIOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) ticked up 0.6% after holders approved its sale to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO).
- The company reports that at the special meeting the arrangement was approved by approximately 86.6% of all votes cast as well as by approximately 60.5% of the shares voted by minority shareholders, according to a statement. The company expects that, subject to obtaining final approval of the Court, the arrangement will be completed on or shortly following next Friday.
- The holder approval comes after Turquoise Hill (TRQ) and Rio Tinto (RIO) had battled with two dissident holders, Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital, over terms of the deal.
- Turquoise Hill (TRQ) postponed a meeting last month on the sale as it dealt with concerns about an original agreement made with the dissident holders and at the request of Canadian regulators.
- In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share.
Comments (2)