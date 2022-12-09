Canadian cannabis player TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) announced an arrangement on Friday to permit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to raise ownership in its smaller rival with the conversion of CAD$125.5M worth of TerrAscend debt into common shares.

Per the terms, Canopy USA and its subsidiaries will convert CAD$125.5M in aggregate loans plus accrued interest in exchange for ~24.6M exchangeable shares in TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) at CAD$5.10 per unit and ~22.4M share warrants.

The transaction, indicating a weighted average exercise price of CAD$6.07 per common share, will increase Canopy USA's conditional ownership in TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) to 18.2% from 12.0%. With the exercise of warrants, the ownership will rise to ~23.4%.

TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) said that it had retired $120M (CAD$160M) debt in recent weeks, cutting the annual cash interest expense by USD$10M (CAD$13.5M).

"This transaction, combined with the recent USD$30 million pay down of our Michigan loan, materially improves our balance sheet and reduces annual interest expense by approximately USD$10 million," Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), noted.

In November, the company announced an agreement with Michigan Loan bears to reduce debt by $30M as part of a refinancing arrangement.