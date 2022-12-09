Connecticut to begin adult-use marijuana sales Jan. 10

  • Recreational sales of cannabis will begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10 to adults 21 and over.
  • Sales will be limited to hybrid retailers that have received licenses to sell recreational marijuana in addition to having an existing license for medical use operations.
  • Nine dispensaries so far are considered hybrid retailers, none of which are publicly traded multi-state operators.
  • Purchases are limited to one-quarter ounce of flower or equivalent per transaction.
  • MSOs: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
  • Cannabis ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).
  • Rep. Earl Perlmutter (D-Colo.), the original sponsor of SAFE Banking in the House, recently said he will try to get the legislation passed by attempting to attach it to a spending bill.

