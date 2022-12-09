Connecticut to begin adult-use marijuana sales Jan. 10
- Recreational sales of cannabis will begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10 to adults 21 and over.
- Sales will be limited to hybrid retailers that have received licenses to sell recreational marijuana in addition to having an existing license for medical use operations.
- Nine dispensaries so far are considered hybrid retailers, none of which are publicly traded multi-state operators.
- Purchases are limited to one-quarter ounce of flower or equivalent per transaction.
