Catalyst Watch: FOMC, CPI print and spotlight on Yum Brands
By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - December 12
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume has moved higher on Meta Materials (MMAT) and Wayfair (W) over the last week. Short interest positions on Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) moved higher once again setting up the stock up for big swings.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Oracle (ORCL) and Coupa Software (COUP).
- All week - Data reports of interest could include Caterpillar's (CAT) monthly sales update, Boeing's (BA) deliveries update, and broker assets under management reports from financial companies.
- All day - Pfizer (PFE) will webcast its Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day event. Pfizer business executives and scientific leadership will provide updates on the company’s potential near-term product launches and key high-value pipeline programs.
- All day - Cantaloupe (CTLP) will host an Investor Day event. Members of Cantaloupe’s the senior management team will provide an overview of growth strategies, financials and key business and product initiatives.
- All day - The three-day Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Ignite Conference will begin. Shares of PANW have rallied more than 3% the last two times the company held the event following product announcements.
- 11:00 a.m. Amdocs (DOX) will hold an investor 5G Webinar.
- 1:00 p.m. Wallbox (WBX) will host an investor event to highlight the company's opportunity and strategy, the NEVI and Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, and the competitive dynamic in the growing market.
- 1:00 p.m. CareCloud (MTBC) will host its inaugural Analyst and Investor Day event.
Tuesday - December 13
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include ABM Industries (ABM) and Braze (BRZE). Options trading is implying a double-digit share price move for Aspen Group (ASPU) when it reports.
- All day - Yum Brands (YUM) will hold a key investor day event with a focus on the growth potential and strategies for the KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill chains. Other investor events scheduled for the day include a Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) guidance call, the Terex Corporation (TEX) Investor Day, a Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) investor meeting, the Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (LGN) Analyst Day, a Denbury (DEN) CCUS business outlook event, Graham Holdings' (GHC) Investor Day, and QuidelOrtho's (QDEL) Investor Day.
- All day - The FDA Advisory Committee Meeting will meet to review NDA for Cytokinetics' (CYTK) omecamtiv mecarbil. Shares of CYTK have been volatile in the past after omecamtiv mecarbil developments.
- 8:30 a.m. The highly-anticipated November consumer price index report will arrive. Economists forecast a 0.5% month-over-month increase and 7.6% year-over-year increase vs. +7.7% in October. After stripping out food and energy costs, core CPI is forecast to be up 0.3% month-over-month and 6.3% year-over-year vs. +6.4% in October.
- 11:10 a.m. OPEC will release its monthly oil report.
- 1:30 p.m. ARK Invest will hold its monthly webinar. Cathie Wood has been a vocal critic of Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve over its aggressive interest rate policy.
Wednesday - December 14
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Lennar (LEN), Trip.com (TCOM) and Rev Group (REVG). Options trading is implying double-digit share price move for Cleanspark (CLSK) after it reports.
- All day - Shareholders with Cova Acquisition Corp. (COVA) will vote on the deal to take Chinese car technology company Ecarx Holdings Inc Ecarx public in a SPAC deal. Geely Holding (OTCPK:GELYF) and Luminar (LAZR) are Ecarx partners.
- All day - It is the FDA action date on Zai Lab's (ZLAB) adagrasib. Shares of ZLAB have been active before off adagrasib developments.
- All day - The 11th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event includes appearances by BRC Inc. (BRCC), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), and The Real Good Food Company (RGF). The conference has led to analyst reratings and stock price moves in the past.
- 7:00 a.m. J.M. Smucker (SJM) will host its 2022 Investor Day event. A live Q&A session with CEO Mark Smucker and CFO Tucker Marshall is scheduled. Food companies are being watched closely to see if pricing power can continue to offset volume declines in key categories.
- All day - Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXF) will release a five-week trading update. Deutsche Bank has a catalyst call sell on Inditex on the expectation for a weaker-than-anticipated update.
- 10:00 a.m. MKS Instruments (MKSI) will host an Analyst Day with an overview of the long-term strategy and vision for the company, key growth opportunities across end-markets and an updated long-term financial outlook
- 2:00 p.m. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) data will be presented at the American Society of Hematology 2022 Meeting and Exposition.
- 2:00 p.m. The FOMC will announce its rate decision. A 50-point rate increase by the central bank is seen as the most likely outcome. Traders will be watching to see if the Fed's statement will retain the phrasing on expected "ongoing increases" in the benchmark interest rate or adjust the wording slightly.
- 2:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference. Powell is expected to push back once more against the idea of a dovish pivot.
Thursday - December 15
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Adobe (ADBE).
- All day - Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Oliver Blume is expected to present to the board a new software strategy for the automaker. Analysts will be looking to see if M&A is part of the plan.
- All day - Krispy Kreme (DNUT) will hold an investor day event with presentations scheduled and a Q&A session with members of the management team. Details on the company’s strategic vision, long-term growth goals, and 2023-2026 guidance are expected.
- All day - The spinoff of MasterBrands (MBC) from Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) will be effective.
- All day - Ericsson (ERIC) will hold a Capital Markets Day event.
- All day - Hillenbrand (HI) will host its investor day, which will include a detailed overview of the company, its growth strategy, its transformation journey, and financial targets.
Friday - December 16
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Accenture (ACN), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and Winnebago (WGO).
- All day - Watch for volatility in the markets with the simultaneous expirations of stock options, stock index futures, stock index options. Triple-witching days occur only four times a year and have seen above-average market swings over the last ten years.
- All day - The CFIUS regulatory review on the F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) will expire.
- Box office - Disney (DIS) tentpole film Avatar: The Way of Water opens in the U.S. to high expectations. Despite the film's +three-hour runtime, reviews have been very positive. An opening weekend box office haul of over $150M could boost sputtering theater stocks as well as the House of Mouse.
- 8:30 a.m. Centene Corporation (CNC) will hold its Investor Day event. Analysts think the update from the managed care company on margins and industry dynamics could swing sentiment on the stock heading into 2023.
- 8:30 a.m. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will conduct an analyst meeting in New York City.
