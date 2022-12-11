Coupa Software Q3 2023 Earnings Preview

Dec. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 12th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-67.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.31M (+14.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 19 downward.

