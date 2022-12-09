Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) attracted a downgrade from William Blair after earnings fell well short of expectations.

On Thursday evening, the company missed on both top and bottom lines for its fiscal third quarter results. Additionally, its guidance for the fourth quarter came in lighter than anticipated. Management blamed inventory issues and margin pressure associated with the promotional activity necessary to clear said inventory for the inauspicious results and forecast.

On the back of that report, William Blair analyst Dylan Carden downgraded the stock to a Hold-equivalent rating from a prior Buy-equivalent.

“The breadth and depth of discounting this year could have follow-on effects for comps next year, as Torrid’s customer has been conditioned to expect elevated promotions and likely has more units of clothing in her closet entering the year,” he explained.

While Carden noted that the stock is certainly inexpensive after earnings, his confidence in upside over the course of the next year is diminished by the magnitude of the miss on Thursday. In particular, his faith in EPS improvement has been dimmed.

Shares of Torrid Holdings (CURV) fell 20.98% into afternoon trading.

