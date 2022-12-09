The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 4 to 780, the first decline in the overall rig count in six weeks, according to the latest weekly count from Baker Hughes.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. fell by 2 to 625, while gas rigs shed 2 to 153 and 2 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin stayed flat at 346.

