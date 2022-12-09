U.S. rig count slips for first time in six weeks
Dec. 09, 2022 2:05 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCO, DBO, USL, SCO, GUSH, DRIP, USOI, NRGUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 4 to 780, the first decline in the overall rig count in six weeks, according to the latest weekly count from Baker Hughes.
Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. fell by 2 to 625, while gas rigs shed 2 to 153 and 2 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.
Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin stayed flat at 346.
ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (DRIP), (GUSH), (USOI), (NRGU).
Comments (3)