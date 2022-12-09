Dynagas LNG Partners LP Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 09, 2022 2:17 PM ETDynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.49M (-12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLNG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
