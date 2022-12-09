Adicet shares drop ahead of updated Phase 1 data for blood cancer therapy

Dec. 09, 2022 2:47 PM ETAdicet Bio, Inc. (ACET)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphomas under microscopy

jxfzsy/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cancer-focused biotech Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) fell ~12% on Friday as the company prepares for an updated data readout from its Phase 1 study for CAR T cell therapy ADI-001 in relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).
  • As indicated in this graph, the selloff follows over 26% gain in Adicet (ACET) stock over the past 12 months. 580.2K Adicet (ACET) shares have changed hands so far compared to the 65-day average of 603.6K.
  • The event scheduled for Sunday will include a presentation from Sattva Neelapu, Professor in the Department of Lymphoma-Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Adicet (ACET) management.
  • A previous readout for the candidate indicated 78% (7/9) overall response rate (ORR) and complete response rate (CR) for ADI-001 as of the July 15 data cut, including 100% (4/4) ORR and CR rate in patients who had prior autologous CD19 CAR T therapies.
  • Four who achieved complete responses remained in CR with a follow-up time between 1.2 and 8.8 months.
  • Adicet (ACET) shares surged in March after the company announced its Q4 financials for fiscal 2022.

