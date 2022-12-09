Citi starts Neutral on Take-Two amid mobile-game weakness

Dec. 09, 2022 3:37 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Take-Two Interactive Acquires Zynga In $12.7 Billion Deal

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Citi has started coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) at Neutral, pointing to some solid longer-term prospects even as estimates may fall in fiscal 2024.
  • The company has a "bright" futures, analyst Jason Bazinet said.
  • And Street expectations for both fiscal 2023 and 2024 have dropped - the past three months have seen 21 downward revisions of earnings per share, and 20 downward revisions of expected revenues - but not enough, Jason Bazinet figures.
  • The firm's expectation for fiscal 2024 bookings is 10% below consensus (which is about $7B), mainly due to some further expected weakness at its mobile-gaming acquisition Zynga.
  • Zynga was the "right" asset but bought at the wrong time, Bazinet said, pointing to the slowdown in mobile game revenues that arrived after Take-Two closed the deal.
  • Citi has a $105 price target, vs. a current per-share price of $102.03.
  • The stock suffered early last month after earnings miss where the publisher gave a weak outlook for the holiday videogame season.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.