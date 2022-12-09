Citi starts Neutral on Take-Two amid mobile-game weakness
Dec. 09, 2022 3:37 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Citi has started coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) at Neutral, pointing to some solid longer-term prospects even as estimates may fall in fiscal 2024.
- The company has a "bright" futures, analyst Jason Bazinet said.
- And Street expectations for both fiscal 2023 and 2024 have dropped - the past three months have seen 21 downward revisions of earnings per share, and 20 downward revisions of expected revenues - but not enough, Jason Bazinet figures.
- The firm's expectation for fiscal 2024 bookings is 10% below consensus (which is about $7B), mainly due to some further expected weakness at its mobile-gaming acquisition Zynga.
- Zynga was the "right" asset but bought at the wrong time, Bazinet said, pointing to the slowdown in mobile game revenues that arrived after Take-Two closed the deal.
- Citi has a $105 price target, vs. a current per-share price of $102.03.
- The stock suffered early last month after earnings miss where the publisher gave a weak outlook for the holiday videogame season.
