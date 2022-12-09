Pebblebrook, Xenia, Sunstone downgraded at RayJay on lack of near-term positive catalysts
Dec. 09, 2022 3:58 PM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR), SHO, PEBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raymond James analyst William Crow on Friday downgraded shares of lodging REITs Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Market Perform from Outperform, and cut Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Underperform from Market Perform, in response to higher interest rates and an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook for next year.
- During the next few months, "the recovery in hotel fundamentals is more likely to stall," Crow wrote in a note, adding "investor sentiment remains negative, and identifying a near-term positive catalyst is challenging."
- For the long-term, though, the recovery in lodging "should benefit from low supply growth, recovery in business transient travel, China’s eventual reopening, and a longer-term benefit from higher overall leisure and dual purpose (bleisure) travel," according to the note.
- PEB, XHR and SHO were little changed at the time of writing. Last week, Pebblebrook Hotel got hit with a downgrade at BMO due to its high leverage and broader macro risks.
