Pebblebrook, Xenia, Sunstone downgraded at RayJay on lack of near-term positive catalysts

Dec. 09, 2022 3:58 PM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR), SHO, PEBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Towels on bed in hotel room

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Raymond James analyst William Crow on Friday downgraded shares of lodging REITs Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Market Perform from Outperform, and cut Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Underperform from Market Perform, in response to higher interest rates and an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook for next year.
  • During the next few months, "the recovery in hotel fundamentals is more likely to stall," Crow wrote in a note, adding "investor sentiment remains negative, and identifying a near-term positive catalyst is challenging."
  • For the long-term, though, the recovery in lodging "should benefit from low supply growth, recovery in business transient travel, China’s eventual reopening, and a longer-term benefit from higher overall leisure and dual purpose (bleisure) travel," according to the note.
  • Take a look at the Quant system's screener for the best-rated lodging REITs.
  • PEB, XHR and SHO were little changed at the time of writing. Last week, Pebblebrook Hotel got hit with a downgrade at BMO due to its high leverage and broader macro risks.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.