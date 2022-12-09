U.S. rejects 'flawed' WTO ruling against steel, aluminum tariffs

Dec. 09, 2022

The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports in 2018 by then-President Trump violated global trading rules.

The WTO said it was "not persuaded" that the U.S. faced "an emergency in international relations" that would justify the tariffs.

The U.S. rejected the "flawed" interpretation and conclusions of the panel, but the decision likely has little real-world impact; a U.S. appeal would send the ruling into a legal void because the WTO's Appellate Body has not functioned for three years, when the U.S. blocked the appointment of new judges to the panel.

In any case, the Biden administration has reached agreements with the European Union, Japan and the U.K. that essentially dropped the tariffs and replaced them with import quotas.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:X), (CLF), (NYSE:NUE), (STLD), (RS), (NYSE:AA), (CENX)

Citing Section 232 of a law that allows the president to restrict imports if they are deemed a threat to national security, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminum in 2018.

