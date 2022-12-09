Coupa Software jumps on report on potential loan for takeover effort

Dec. 09, 2022

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 6.3% in after hours trading after a report that private credit firms are said to be working on a $3 billion debt package to help finance a private equity takeover.

Multiple acquirers are said to be looking at buying the company and different loans are being considered, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. A debt package would include several lenders.

The news comes after Coupa (COUP) shares surged almost 30% on Nov. 23 after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company.

On Monday a top Coupa (COUP) shareholder said the software firm should be able to garner at least $95 a share after it received takeover interest. HMI Capital Management, which has a 4.8% stake in Coupa, won't support a deal unless it's at the right price and follows a sale process.

Earlier this month a Raymond James analyst said Coupa (COUP) could see $80 a share in a takeout, while a Credit Suisse analyst sees a $60-$70 a share deal possible.

Coupa (COUP) is set to report Q3 results on Monday after the close.

Comments (2)

