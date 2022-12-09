SPAC 10X VC III signs merger LOI with Sparks Energy, seeks deadline extension

SPAC 10X Venture Capital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to merge with Sparks Energy, a provider of storm response and energy restoration management services.

10X said in a filing that additional details would be released when the parties execute a definitive agreement.

The SPAC also said in a proxy statement that it will be holding a special shareholders meeting on Dec. 28 to vote on extending the company's deadline to consummate a business combination from Jan. 14 to July 14. Shareholders will also vote on whether to allow the board to extend, without additional shareholder approval, the SPAC's deadline to Oct. 14, 2023, if needed.

10X said that as of Sept. 30, it had $306M in its trust account. It added that it expects the per-share redemption price of its stock to be $10.21 by the time of the Dec. 28 shareholders meeting.

The SPAC held its initial public offering in January 2022, raising around $300M.