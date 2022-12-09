Artisan Partners AUM accelerates about 7% in November

Dec. 09, 2022 4:56 PM ETArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) said Friday its assets under management climbed 6.5% to $133.5B in November vs. October.
  • As of November 30, the investment firm's Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.0B of total AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $70.5B.
  • Note that separate accounts and other AUM consist of the assets APAM manages in vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds, including assets it manages in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets managed in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in its own private funds.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Ted Littlefield, meanwhile, justified APAM stock with a Buy rating, given its strong AUM track record.
  • Previously, (Nov. 9) Artisan Partners announced October AUM.

