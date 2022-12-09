GE, UPS lead week’s slide in industrial stocks as investors await Fed
General Electric (GE) and United Parcel Service (UPS) this week declined by about 6% as industrial stocks faced selling pressure amid a broader decline in stocks.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, slumped 3.2% for the week, breaking a two-week winning streak.
A report Friday on producer-price inflation was higher than expected, dashing hopes that the Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance toward inflation at its meeting next week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index fell 3.4% for the week, also ending a two-week streak of gains.
|Company (Ticker)
|5-day change
|Boeing (BA)
|-1.8%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|-3.7%
|Deere (DE)
|-2.4%
|General Electric (GE)
|-6.2%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|-3.4%
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)
|-3.2%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|-2.5%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|-3.1%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|-2.7%
|Union Pacific (UNP)
|-1.6%
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|-6.2%
