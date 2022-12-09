General Electric (GE) and United Parcel Service (UPS) this week declined by about 6% as industrial stocks faced selling pressure amid a broader decline in stocks.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, slumped 3.2% for the week, breaking a two-week winning streak.

A report Friday on producer-price inflation was higher than expected, dashing hopes that the Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance toward inflation at its meeting next week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index fell 3.4% for the week, also ending a two-week streak of gains.