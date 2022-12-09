GE, UPS lead week’s slide in industrial stocks as investors await Fed

Dec. 09, 2022 4:59 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)GE, BA, UPS, CAT, LMT, NOC, UNP, DE, HON, RTXBy: Rob Williams, SA NY

Welder working in workshop

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

General Electric (GE) and United Parcel Service (UPS) this week declined by about 6% as industrial stocks faced selling pressure amid a broader decline in stocks.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, slumped 3.2% for the week, breaking a two-week winning streak.

A report Friday on producer-price inflation was higher than expected, dashing hopes that the Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance toward inflation at its meeting next week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index fell 3.4% for the week, also ending a two-week streak of gains.

Company (Ticker) 5-day change
Boeing (BA) -1.8%
Caterpillar (CAT) -3.7%
Deere (DE) -2.4%
General Electric (GE) -6.2%
Honeywell International (HON) -3.4%
Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) -3.2%
Lockheed Martin (LMT) -2.5%
Northrop Grumman (NOC) -3.1%
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) -2.7%
Union Pacific (UNP) -1.6%
United Parcel Service (UPS) -6.2%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.