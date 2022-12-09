Mitesco sets stock split date
Dec. 09, 2022 5:01 PM ETMitesco, Inc. (MITI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Mitesco (OTCQB:MITI) said on Friday the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority informed the company that its common stock split will take place on Friday.
- The reverse split is in a ratio of 50-for-1, and any fractional shares as a result of the split will be rounded up to a single share.
- After the reverse stock split becomes effective, the company will have about 4.5M shares of common stock.
- The new symbol will be MITID. However, after 20 business days, the symbol will change back to MITI.
