Mitesco sets stock split date

Dec. 09, 2022 5:01 PM ETMitesco, Inc. (MITI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Mitesco (OTCQB:MITI) said on Friday the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority informed the company that its common stock split will take place on Friday.
  • The reverse split is in a ratio of 50-for-1, and any fractional shares as a result of the split will be rounded up to a single share.
  • After the reverse stock split becomes effective, the company will have about 4.5M shares of common stock.
  • The new symbol will be MITID. However, after 20 business days, the symbol will change back to MITI.

