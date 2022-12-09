Fast Radius to be acquired by SyBridge Technologies for $15.9M

  • Fast Radius (OTCPK:FSRDQ) said Friday SyBridge Technologies will acquire its assets for ~$15.9M.
  • Under SyBridge, Fast Radius (OTCPK:FSRDQ) - which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month - will build its digital manufacturing and software business and will go to market under the Fast Radius brand.
  • The company said the bid maximizes value and minimizes the remaining duration of restructuring.
  • The deal is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware. A hearing to seek approval is scheduled for December 12.
  • The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022.

