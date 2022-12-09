Deutsche Bank downgraded UK soccer club Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Hold from Buy following earnings that were largely upbeat after a successful season - but offered some more indications that the family ownership is set to get out of the team.

Group revenues in fiscal first-quarter earnings were up 14%, to £143.7M and EBITDA more than doubled to £23.6M, thanks to a strong post-COVID recovery and a solid summer tour, analyst Simon Davies noted.

But net debt rose to £656M, part of negative foreign exchange moves, and net capex on intangibles rose £27.2M as player expenditures went up from the transfer market (though the team will now save with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo).

Along with that step-up in leverage, the company suspended its dividend to save cash, and it looks more likely that the controlling American Glazer family will agree to sell the team.

Sale discussions should go through to late first-quarter 2023, Davies said. "This is a trophy asset, which is likely to be of interest to sovereign wealth funds, but also potentially to media conglomerates looking to take advantage of rising interest in soccer in the U.S."

There's still the risk that the Glazers' value expectations are unreasonable, however, with eyes to drawing perhaps £3.75B.

Along with the downgrade to Hold from Buy, the bank updates valuation and raises its price target to $24 (which largely reflects the jump in value the club saw after announcing its strategic review). Deutsche Bank had upgraded the stock in March.