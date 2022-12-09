Boeing, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin among firms awarded $900M contract by U.S. air force
- Accenture (ACN), American Defense Systems (OTC:ADFS), ANSYS (ANSS), The Boeing (BA), Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), CAE (CAE), Dell (DELL), Leidos (LDOS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Maxar (MAXR), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTX), along with a number of private firms, have each been awarded an up-to $900M ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
- The contract is for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition.
- Work is expected to be completed December 2032.
- Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to each contractor.
