Washington state loses bid to prevent Albertsons $4B dividend

A Washington state judge denied a preliminary injunction that prevents Albertsons Cos. (NYSE:ACI) from paying a $4 billion dividend announced in conjunction with its plans to merge with Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Judge Ken Schubert denied the state's request for a preliminary injunction barring payment of the special dividend, the judge said during a Zoom hearing on Friday. Washington state plans to immediately file for emergency motion to the state's supreme court that seeks a temporary restraining for the dividend, an attorney for the state said at the hearing.

"It's not up for one judge to decide the appropriateness of a merger, we have entire agencies that are devoted to that kind of review," Schubert said. "My review is whether or not the special dividend was a violation or could be a violation of Washington law and I found because there is no agreement in the way that the Sherman Act antitrust law applies to the special dividend in this case that there is no such violation."

Judge Schubert said he will consider the state's request for a temporary restraining order until Dec. 23 and will make a decision if he will allow that later on Friday.

A Washington state judge granted a temporary restraining last month that blocked payment of Albertsons (ACI) $6.85/share special dividend that was supposed to be paid on Nov. 7. The suit in Washington accuses the two companies of violating antitrust and consumer protection laws.

A judge in Washington, D.C. last month also ruled that Albertsons (ACI) can proceed with paying the special dividend. US District Judge Carl Nichols denied the request made by attorneys general in California, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. to block the dividend temporarily.

On Tuesday Kroger (KR) received a request from the Federal Trade Commission for additional information in regard to its planned $24.6 billion purchase of rival supermarket chain Albertsons.