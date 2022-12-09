U.S. nat gas rises on cold temps; California spot gas soars to multiyear highs

U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 5% Friday following forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through late December than previously expected.

Colder weather should force utilities to pull more gas from storage, which are ~1.5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Front-month Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) for January delivery closed +4.7% for the day but -0.5% for the week to $6.245/MMBtu; the front-month contract fell 14% last week but is still up 67% YTD.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (BOIL), (KOLD), (UNL), (FCG)

On the west coast, spot gas prices extended their recent surge to the highest in nearly two years as freezing temperatures and snow raised demand for scarce supplies of the fuel.

Spot prices at Northern California's PG&E Citygate reached as high as $36/MMBtu; on Friday, the highest price hit $55/MMBtu, with offers up to $60, according to NaturalGasIntel.com, the highest daily price since December 2000.

Potentially relevant stock names include PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Edison International (EIX) and Sempra Energy (SRE).

U.S. nat gas prices fell last week and earlier this week following Freeport LNG's announcement that the planned restart of its export plant in Texas was delayed from mid-December to the end of the year.