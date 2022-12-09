SPAC Newbury Street reportedly in merger talks with metaverse play Infinite Reality

Dec. 09, 2022 6:05 PM ETNewbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NBST)WBD, UUUBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Business acronym SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company. 3D Render

Evgeny Gromov

SPAC Newbury Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBST) is reportedly in late-stage talks to combine with metaverse experience developer Infinite Reality, which in turn was slated to merge with Universal Security Instruments (UUU).

Newbury and Infinite Reality could announce a deal as early as next week. Representatives for both companies declined to comment on the matter, according to a Bloomberg Report, which cited people close to the matter.

Newbury Street went public in March 2021, raising around $120M.

Infinite Reality is backed by several celebrity investors, including rock band Imagine Dragons, DJ/music producer Steve Aoki, NFL player Landon Collins and NBA player Rudy Gobert. The company announced a multi-year partnership in October with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to develop immersive content for sports fans.

In July, Infinite Reality acquired e-sports company ReKTGlobal for $470M in stock. The deal valued the combined company at around $2.5B.

Infinite Reality was slated to merge with Universal Security Instruments (UUU), with Infinite Reality owning around 97% of the resulting combined company. In March, Infinite Reality announced it had secured a standby equity purchase agreement with Yorkville Global Partners for up to $200M in equity financing upon completion of the merger.

Universal Security Instruments 10-Q report filed with the SEC in November indicated that the merger was still moving forward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.