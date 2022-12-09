SPAC Glenfarne Merger to seek shareholder nod to redeem outstanding class A stock
Dec. 09, 2022 6:05 PM ETGlenfarne Merger Corp. (GGMC)GGMCU, GGMCWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPAC Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) said Friday it will seek shareholder approval to redeem all outstanding class A shares, effective as of business close on December 16, as it does not expect to complete a merger within the deadline.
- Management evaluated over 150 potential targets and completed extensive due diligence on ~16, but ultimately was unable to close a deal due to reasons including changing market conditions.
- The per-share redemption price for the public shares is expected to be ~$10. The SPAC's warrants will expire worthless.
- Glenfarne (GGMC) expects the last day of trading of its units, Class A stock and warrants will be December 16.
