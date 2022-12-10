Energy stocks down sharply as U.S. crude oil suffers biggest slide since April

Crude oil futures have surrendered all gains for the year, posting their largest weekly losses in more than eight months, as restarts for key pipelines eased supply concerns, in addition to the usual worries about a global recession and weaker crude demand from China.

Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for January delivery settled the week -11.2% to $71.02/bbl, extending its losing streak to six straight sessions Friday, while February Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed -11% to $76.10/bbl, the biggest weekly percentage decline for both benchmarks since April.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (BNO), (UCO), (SCO), (DBO), (USO), (DRIP), (GUSH), (USOI), (NRGU)

Crude prices had found some support early Friday after Vladimir Putin said Russia could cut production in response to a price cap on its crude oil exports, but a slightly higher than expected rise in U.S. producer prices and reports of a partial restart of the Keystone pipeline, shut Wednesday due to a 14K-barrel spill, wiped out the gains and pushed prices lower.

Also, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) restored normal operations to a segment of the Zydeco crude system after running it at reduced rates since November.

Traders were said to be "concerned that the good days are gone for oil prices," with ample supply on the market even after OPEC+ cut its crude output by 700K bbl/day in November.

Some technical analysts warned that if U.S. crude falls below $70/bbl, it could spark a freefall to the low $60s in the upcoming sessions.

The energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) tumbled to the bottom of the sector standings for the week, -8.4%.

Top 3 gainers in energy and natural resources during the past 5 days: (SGU) +9.6%, (AE) +6.7%, (EVRG) +6.6%.

Top 20 decliners in energy and natural resources during the past 5 days: (OPAL) -25.7%, (EGY) -23.4%, (NRG) -21.7%, (METC) -21.7%, (SBOW) -21.4%, (LITM) -20.4%, (ESTE) -19.8%, (ICD) -18.9%, (NRGV) -18.5%, (TPIC) -18.4%, (ROCC) -18.4%, (LPI) -18.3%, (AMPY) -18.2%, (CENX) -18.1%, (BORR) -17.9%, (CLB) -17.7%, (REPX) -17.4%, (KLXE) -17.3%, (VTNR) -17.3%, (CPE) -17%.

Source: Barchart.com