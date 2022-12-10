Lincoln National tops week's financial losers, while Lufax climbs the most

Dec. 10, 2022

  • This week's five top losers in financial stocks featured three insurance players, while the five biggest winners included two Chinese fintechs.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), a life and health insurer, dropped 18.4% in the week ending December 9, extending its year-to-date losses to -54.6%;
  • Insurance broker Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) slid 15.4%, and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), another insurance broker, retreated 14.2%;
  • Brazil-based brokerage and investment firm XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) dipped 13.5%; and
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), a digital asset-focused bank, fell 12.8% after Raymond James downgraded the stock to Market Perform on prospects for a slowdown in growth.
  • For the gainers, China-based personal financial services platform Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU), accelerated 17.4%;
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN), another Chinese fintech, drifted up 5.3%;
  • U.K.-based life and health insurer Prudential (NYSE:PUK) gained 5.3%;
  • Residential mortgage lender UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) rose 3.8%; and
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) inched up 1.8% after partnering with BlackRock (BLK) to enhance electronic bond trading.
