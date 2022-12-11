Amgen said in advanced talks to buy Horizon Therapeutics for well over $20B - WSJ
Dec. 11, 2022 2:24 PM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), AMGN, SNYJNJBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is in advance discussions to purchase Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a deal that may be valued at well over $20 billion.
- An agreement may be finalized as soon as Monday, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. Amgen (AMGN) was the last of three suitors left for Horizon (HRZN).Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it's no longer in discussions to purchase Horizon (HZNP), according to a statement on Sunday.
- The latest updates comes after Horizon (HZNP) confirmed late last month following a WSJ report that it was engaged in preliminary talks with Amgen (AMGN), Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Global Services and Sanofi (SNY) on potential takeover offers. Horizon shares surged 27% on Nov. 30 on news of the takeover offers and now has market cap of $22 billion.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) confirmed last Saturday that it didn't intend to make a takeover offer for Horizon (HZNP).
- A Wells Fargo analyst late last month said a back-of-the-envelope calculation estimated $135 per share fair value for a potential bid for Horizon (HZNP).
Comments (3)