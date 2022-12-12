BAE Systems secures $294.79M Navy price contract action
Dec. 12, 2022 1:05 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESF), BAESYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) was awarded a $294.79M firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Kearsarge FY23 docking selected restricted availability.
- The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $340.31M.
- Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.
- FY23 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $289.4M and FY22 other procurement funds in the amount of $5.38M will be obligated at the time of award, of which $289.40M will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with two offers received.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
