BAE Systems secures $294.79M Navy price contract action

Dec. 12, 2022 1:05 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESF), BAESYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) was awarded a $294.79M firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Kearsarge FY23 docking selected restricted availability.
  • The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $340.31M.
  • Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.
  • FY23 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $289.4M and FY22 other procurement funds in the amount of $5.38M will be obligated at the time of award, of which $289.40M will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
  • This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with two offers received.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.