Science Applications International secures $349.5M Navy contract modification
Dec. 12, 2022 1:15 AM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was awarded a $349.5M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support to execute in-service engineering agent, or ISEA, functions for afloat and ashore tactical networks, or TACNET.
- Specifically, Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific requires ISEA support, technical and engineering assistance, design analysis, network information assurance accreditation, installation, integration, sustainment, and life cycle support ISEA functions for afloat and ashore TACNET and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems.
- The contract includes a single five-year ordering period.
- The period of performance of the base award is from December 9 through December 8, 2027.
- Work will be annotated at the task order level. Funding will be obligated via task orders.
- The predominant types of funding anticipated to be obligated on task orders include operations and maintenance; other procurement; research, development, test and evaluation; and shipbuilding and conversion.
- The contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-22-R-0030 which was published on the System for Award management website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website.
- One offer was received and selected for award. NIWC Pacific is the contracting activity.
Comments