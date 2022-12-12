Boston Scientific to acquire majority stake of Acotec Scientific

Dec. 12, 2022 1:35 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to make a partial offer to acquire a majority stake, up to a maximum of 65%, of shares of Acotec Scientific, a Chinese medical technology company that offers solutions designed for a variety of interventional procedures.
  • The Acotec portfolio also includes radiofrequency ablation technologies and thrombus aspiration catheters, as well as more than 20 other products in various stages of development across a range of specialties.
  • The proposed price is HK$20/share, which represents a total upfront cash payment consideration of ~$523M for the 65% stake at current exchange rates.
  • Boston Scientific expects the impact to adjusted earnings per share to be immaterial in 2023 and the impact to GAAP earnings per share to be less accretive.
  • The completion of the transaction, which is anticipated in the first half of 2023

