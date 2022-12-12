Nova Vision Acquisition announces additional contribution to trust account and extension to combination period
Dec. 12, 2022 2:20 AM ETNova Vision Acquisition Corporation (NOVV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) announced that Nova Pulsar, company’s IPO sponsor has deposited into the company’s trust account an aggregate of $75K in order to extend the period of time the company has to complete a business combination for an additional one month period, from December 10, 2022 to January 10, 2023.
- The Company issued a promissory note to sponsor with a principal amount equal to the amount deposited.
- The promissory note bears no interest and is convertible into the company’s units at a price of $10.00 per unit at the closing of a business combination by the company.
- The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the company to complete a business combination.
