UK GDP growth tops forecasts in October
- The British economy expanded 0.5% in October of September of 2022, the biggest increase in nearly a year and above market forecasts of 0.4%.
- It follows a 0.6% contraction in September, when an additional bank holiday for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth lowered the output.
- The services sector grew 0.6%, after falling by 0.8% in September, with the largest contribution coming from wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.
- Considering the three months to October, the GDP shrank 0.3% but the economy is 0.4% above its pre-covid levels.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
