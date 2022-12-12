UK GDP growth tops forecasts in October

Dec. 12, 2022
  • The British economy expanded 0.5% in October of September of 2022, the biggest increase in nearly a year and above market forecasts of 0.4%.
  • It follows a 0.6% contraction in September, when an additional bank holiday for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth lowered the output.
  • The services sector grew 0.6%, after falling by 0.8% in September, with the largest contribution coming from wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.
  • Considering the three months to October, the GDP shrank 0.3% but the economy is 0.4% above its pre-covid levels.
