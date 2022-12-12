Evolve Transition Infrastructure receives NYSE notice for non-compliance

  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) received a deficiency letter from NYSE stating that the partnership was not in compliance.

  • NYSE guide requires company to report partners’ capital of $2M or more if it has also reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years or to report partners’ capital of $4M or more if it has also reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years.

  • The partnership is currently evaluating its available options and intends to develop a plan to be submitted no later than January 5, 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.