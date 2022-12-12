Evolve Transition Infrastructure receives NYSE notice for non-compliance
Dec. 12, 2022 2:28 AM ETEvolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) received a deficiency letter from NYSE stating that the partnership was not in compliance.
NYSE guide requires company to report partners’ capital of $2M or more if it has also reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years or to report partners’ capital of $4M or more if it has also reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years.
The partnership is currently evaluating its available options and intends to develop a plan to be submitted no later than January 5, 2023.
