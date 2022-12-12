UK industrial production unchanged in October
- Production output in the United Kingdom remained unchanged in October compared to the previous month, the Office for National Statistics revealed in a report on Monday.
- According to the data, the flat level resulted from a decline in three sectors, as electricity and gas fell by 2.4%, water supply and sewerage by 1.6%, and mining and quarrying by 0.5%, offset by manufacturing, which registered growth, rising by 0.7%.
- Production output for the three months to October 2022 fell by 1.7% in comparison to the three months to July this year.
- On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -4.6% in October, missing expectations of -6.3%. Total industrial output dropped by 2.4% in the tenth month of the year against a -4.2% score expected and the previous -3.1% print.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
