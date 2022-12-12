UK industrial production unchanged in October

Dec. 12, 2022 2:33 AM ETEWU, FXB, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Production output in the United Kingdom remained unchanged in October compared to the previous month, the Office for National Statistics revealed in a report on Monday.
  • According to the data, the flat level resulted from a decline in three sectors, as electricity and gas fell by 2.4%, water supply and sewerage by 1.6%, and mining and quarrying by 0.5%, offset by manufacturing, which registered growth, rising by 0.7%.
  • Production output for the three months to October 2022 fell by 1.7% in comparison to the three months to July this year.
  • On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -4.6% in October, missing expectations of -6.3%. Total industrial output dropped by 2.4% in the tenth month of the year against a -4.2% score expected and the previous -3.1% print.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.