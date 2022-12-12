Hyundai Motor Group's HTWO fuel cell technology to provide clean power for FAUN's ENGINIUS trucks
Dec. 12, 2022 2:35 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO (OTCPK:HYMTF) signed into partnership with ENGINIUS, a subsidiary of FAUN Group, to supply fuel cell systems for mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks.
- Through its cooperation with FAUN Group, a key player in the European refuse truck market, HTWO will further accelerate its fuel cell system business.
- ENGINIUS is Europe's first truck manufacturer with an EU-type approval for FCEVs.
- "This strategic partnership with ENGINIUS marks yet another significant milestone in HTWO's mission to free humanity from fossil fuel dependency in the commercial vehicle market. This is the first time we are supplying our fuel cell system to another OEM at a large scale. ENGINIUS' initial fleet of more than 1,100 fuel cell trucks will represent a significant expansion of Hyundai's fuel cell system business." said Taewon Lim, Executive Vice President of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Business Center at Hyundai Motor Group. "
Comments