Sparta Group proposes private placement

Dec. 12, 2022 3:46 AM ETSparta Capital Ltd. (SCAXF), SAY:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Sparta Group (OTC:SCAXF) intends to complete an offering of up to 10M units at a price of $0.03 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000.
  • Each unit is comprised of one share and one full common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of closing.
  • Corporation intends to use the net proceeds to expand marketing, research, communications, and for general working capital purpose.

