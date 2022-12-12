Sparta Group proposes private placement
- Sparta Group (OTC:SCAXF) intends to complete an offering of up to 10M units at a price of $0.03 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000.
- Each unit is comprised of one share and one full common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of closing.
- Corporation intends to use the net proceeds to expand marketing, research, communications, and for general working capital purpose.
