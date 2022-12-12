TECO 2030 enters supplier partnership with SinoHyKey

Dec. 12, 2022 3:51 AM ETTECO 2030 ASA (TECFF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • TECO 2030 (OTCQX:TECFF) and SinoHyKey have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow SHK to provide MEA, one of the key components in the TECO 2030 fuel cell system to decarbonize the marine transportation.
  • The collaboration has already sparked off and is expected to last if the key milestones in the development can be achieved successfully.
  • "SinoHyKey is very excited to partner with TECO 2030 to demonstrate the potential of the hydrogen fuel cell in marine and other heavy duty applications - not just in Europe, but across the globe. SHK MEAs destined for the TECO 2030 project employ a state-of-the-art design which offers superb power density, durability, and cost efficiency," says Dr. Yuquan Zou, CEO of SinoHyKey Technology Company.

