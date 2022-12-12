Inventiva draws down €25M tranche under contract with the EIB
Dec. 12, 2022 3:54 AM ETInventiva S.A. (IVA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, announced the receipt of the €25M payment under the first tranche of the unsecured loan agreement executed with the European Investment Bank on May 16, 2022 with a maturity date of December 2026.
- Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, stated: “We are pleased to see that our long-term partnership with the EIB is bearing fruit. This payment of the first tranche of €25 million, triggered by the progress made on our NATiV3 Phase III trial and the completion of the cash injections condition precedent for this tranche, will further support the development of lanifibranor. We remain strongly focused on the recruitment of patients in our Phase III trial and are hoping to satisfy all conditions for the disbursement of the second tranche of €25 million from the EIB.”
