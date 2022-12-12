While a growing number of economists and CEOs predict that the U.S. will enter a recession in 2023, other market players and policymakers feel that one is not necessary to bring down inflation. Among them is U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is of the view that inflation has peaked or is already is in decline. She's also hopeful that the labor market will remain healthy as the central bank continues to execute policy based on the lessons learned from the high inflation of the 1970s.

The interview: "First of all, shipping costs have come down. Delivery lags, which were very long - those have shortened. Gas prices are way down. I think we'll see a substantial reduction in inflation in the year ahead... if there's not an unanticipated shock," Yellen told CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday.

"There are always risks of a recession. The economy remains prone to shocks, but look, we have a very healthy banking system. We have very healthy business and household. We are at or beyond full employment. And so it is not necessary for the economy to grow as rapidly as it has been growing to put people back to work."

Track record: This past summer, Yellen, who previously served as Fed Chair under the Obama administration, admitted she "was wrong about the path inflation would take" and that it wouldn't pose a long-term problem. "There have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly," she told CNN. "At the time I didn't fully understand, but we recognize that now." Will she be right this time around?