Nidec Corporation to make Nidec OKK Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary
Dec. 12, 2022 4:07 AM ETNidec Corporation (NJDCY), NNDNF, OKKCFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) to make Nidec OKK (OTCPK:OKKCF), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which will serve as the wholly owning parent company.
- The share exchange is expected to become effective on March 1, 2023.
- The company intends to use a simplified share exchange procedure in accordance with Article 796, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act, without obtaining the approval of its shareholders for the Share Exchange.
- With the move, the two companies aim to improve their management flexibility, further strengthen their group strategy, and cancel the parent-subsidiary stock listing for reducing expenses in order to improve business management efficiency for the purpose of enhancing the two companies’ corporate values.
- Nidec OKK’s stock is expected to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Standard Market, and the delisting is currently expected to take effect on February 27, 2023.
