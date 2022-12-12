Nidec Corporation to make Nidec OKK Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary

Dec. 12, 2022 4:07 AM ETNidec Corporation (NJDCY), NNDNF, OKKCFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) to make Nidec OKK (OTCPK:OKKCF), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which will serve as the wholly owning parent company.
  • The share exchange is expected to become effective on March 1, 2023.
  • The company intends to use a simplified share exchange procedure in accordance with Article 796, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act, without obtaining the approval of its shareholders for the Share Exchange.
  • With the move, the two companies aim to improve their management flexibility, further strengthen their group strategy, and cancel the parent-subsidiary stock listing for reducing expenses in order to improve business management efficiency for the purpose of enhancing the two companies’ corporate values.
  • Nidec OKK’s stock is expected to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Standard Market, and the delisting is currently expected to take effect on February 27, 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.