Rivian sheds 4% on pausing negotiations with Mercedes-Benz on joint van factory in Europe
Dec. 12, 2022 4:52 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), MBGAF, MBGYYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is walking away from plans to jointly build electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz AG (OTCPK:MBGYY), aborting a deal signed in September 2022 to share costs and quickly scale up production.
- The electric-vehicle maker's move is part of wider effort to conserve cash.
- Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September, which included plans to invest in and jointly operate an existing Mercedes vans plant, the Irvine, Calif.-based company said in a statement Monday.
- Rivian will prioritize its current consumer product development roadmap and manufacturing capacity expansion as well as its commercial business.
Shares are down 3.9% premarket following the news.
Comments (3)