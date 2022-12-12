Oceanic Iron Ore appoints Gerrie van der Westhuizen as CFO and Corporate Secretary

Dec. 12, 2022 5:08 AM ETOceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEOVF), FEO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Oceanic Iron Ore (OTCPK:FEOVF) has appointed Gerrie van der Westhuizen to CFO and Corporate Secretary of the company effective January 1, 2023 to succeed Mr. Chris Batalha, who has  provided his notice of resignation from the company effective December 31, 2022, for personal reasons. 
  • Mr. Batalha will continue to work with the company for a period of transition into the new year, after which he will retain an advisory role with the Company.
  • Most recently, Mr. Van der Westhuizen served as Vice President Finance for Artemis Gold Inc. and will assume the role of CFO and Corporate Secretary of Artemis Gold effective January 1, 2023. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.