Oceanic Iron Ore appoints Gerrie van der Westhuizen as CFO and Corporate Secretary
Dec. 12, 2022 5:08 AM ETOceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEOVF), FEO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Oceanic Iron Ore (OTCPK:FEOVF) has appointed Gerrie van der Westhuizen to CFO and Corporate Secretary of the company effective January 1, 2023 to succeed Mr. Chris Batalha, who has provided his notice of resignation from the company effective December 31, 2022, for personal reasons.
- Mr. Batalha will continue to work with the company for a period of transition into the new year, after which he will retain an advisory role with the Company.
- Most recently, Mr. Van der Westhuizen served as Vice President Finance for Artemis Gold Inc. and will assume the role of CFO and Corporate Secretary of Artemis Gold effective January 1, 2023.
Comments