Navya to avail €30M financing from the Eshaq Investment Company

Dec. 12, 2022 5:14 AM ETNavya SA (NVYAF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Navya (OTC:NVYAFhas entered into a financing agreement with the investment company Eshaq Investment Company, based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for a loan with a principal amount of €30M.
  • This loan agreement is governed by French law and has a duration of 10 years with a rate of 3% per year, interest being payable annually from the second year onwards and the principal repayable in fine.
  • The loan agreement meets the company's objectives of balancing its finances and releasing liquidity to finance its scaling up operations.

