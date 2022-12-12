Navya to avail €30M financing from the Eshaq Investment Company
Dec. 12, 2022 5:14 AM ETNavya SA (NVYAF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Navya (OTC:NVYAF) has entered into a financing agreement with the investment company Eshaq Investment Company, based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for a loan with a principal amount of €30M.
- This loan agreement is governed by French law and has a duration of 10 years with a rate of 3% per year, interest being payable annually from the second year onwards and the principal repayable in fine.
- The loan agreement meets the company's objectives of balancing its finances and releasing liquidity to finance its scaling up operations.
