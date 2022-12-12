O2, Nokia to integrate sub-6 GHz spectrum to boost uplink in CA trial
Dec. 12, 2022 5:15 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK), NOKBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and O2 Telefónica Germany has aggregated sub-6 GHz spectrum frequencies in an industry-first two-component carrier uplink Carrier Aggregation trial on 5G Standalone.
- Together with O2 Telefonica Germany, Nokia is the first to combine sub-6 GHz spectrum to boost uplink throughput.
- Carrier Aggregation will improve the performance of 5G by delivering improved UL network usability at the cell edge with higher reliability and lower latency.
- The Faster uplink speeds in Carrier Aggregation will support the metaverse era.
- The trial took place at O2 Telefonica’s Innovation Cluster near Berlin and utilized O2 Telefonica’s live commercial network.
- Nokia provided solutions from its AirScale portfolio including Baseband, massive MIMO, and RRH products, powered by its Reefshark chipset.
- The companies used the combination of a 20 MHz carrier on the 1800 MHz band (n3) and a 70 MHz carrier on the 3.6 GHz band (n78) using Carrier Aggregation technology to achieve a peak throughput of 144 Mbps.
