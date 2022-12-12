Will the Fed go for a 50 or 75 basis-point rate hike this week?

Investors are on edge as they head into a week that will likely set the market tone for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Fed Chair Jay Powell is still warming up in the bullpen, but he'll be coming out to pitch on Wednesday in a key game of the Monetary Series. Fastball? Changeup? As the speed of final throw is debated, the crowd is getting antsy if it will clock in at 50 or 75 basis points - following a string of aggressive hurls during the season.

Bigger picture: FOMC policymakers may not even yet know what kind of toss in the making as it will highly depend on the latest CPI print set to be published on Tuesday. If things come in hot, the Fed could go the hawkish route and put further pressure on stocks. Things could also go the other way if inflation shows signs of responding to the hardest-hitting hiking cycle since the 1980s.

"The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting," Powell said in his last media appearance before the current FOMC blackout period. "We have a broad set of thoughts about where that destination might be, but we could be wrong. We'll have to see."

Brace for volatility: Stock futures are starting the week in the green ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which will include updated interest rate and economic projections. While contracts linked to the major averages are up 1% premarket, all three of indices lost ground last week over several rocky sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.8% for its worst week since September, while the S&P 500 fell 3.4% and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 4%.

