  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has signed a ten-year commercial deal with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to migrate the exchange operator's data platform into the cloud, Reuters reported on Monday.
  • As part of the deal, the tech company will enable digital transformation of LSEG's technology infrastructure and Refinitiv platforms on to the Microsoft Cloud, and, in exchange, acquire a 4% equity stake in the financial firm, which owns the London Stock Exchange.
  • Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium, the British exchange operator said.
  • The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Commenting on the deal, LSEG said the link with Microsoft was a partnership to reap the benefits of "consumption-based pricing" and not a traditional cloud deal.

